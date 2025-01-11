NDB 價格 (NDB)
今天 NDB (NDB) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 13.62K USD。NDB 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
NDB 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 0.01 USD
- NDB 當天價格變化爲 -0.05%
- 其循環供應量爲 18.44M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NDB兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NDB 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，NDB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，NDB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，NDB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，NDB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.05%
|30天
|$ 0
|+21.06%
|60天
|$ 0
|+13.97%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
NDB 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-0.05%
+5.63%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
THE COMPANY: NDB Money, a company backed by Nano Diamond Battery (NDB, Inc.), a leading company in the development of nuclear batteries, develops a monetary reform that decouples monetary and credit functions. Such a function would use current and future energy supplies to adjust the money supply. For a larger-scale sustainable energy transition, NDB energy-referenced currency plays a key role. NDB BLOCKCHAIN ECOSYSTEM: We propose a blockchain-based NDB Ecosystem that facilitates trading, tracking, and paying (and otherwise managing) energy in new ways. This can be done - among peers and with personal devices, utility providers, and other stakeholders and components. At its center, the NDB Ecosystem is developed, managed, and governed by NDB Hub. The NDB Ecosystem will include a Decentralized Energy Platform (Watt) that will provide software and blockchain applications as a service; an Energy Metaverse (NDB City) that will create a virtual reality focused on Energy-related topics; Charenji is a DeFi NFT social media; NYYU - our crypto/fiat exchange; and partnerships with energy technology projects. NDB TOKEN: The NDB token provides access to the NDB Ecosystem and allows the acquisition of its utilities, such as NFTs in NDB City, Nyyu, and Charenji. The interaction with our products and services will be possible as BaaS for clients and customers. The BaaS acts as a measuring, interactive and supportive instrument between our ecosystem participants. To learn more about the project, you can visit https://ndb.technology.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 NDB 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 NDB 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 NDB 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 NDB 兌換 USD
$--
|1 NDB 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 NDB 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 NDB 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 NDB 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 NDB 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 NDB 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 NDB 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 NDB 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 NDB 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 NDB 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 NDB 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 NDB 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 NDB 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 NDB 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 NDB 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 NDB 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 NDB 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 NDB 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 NDB 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 NDB 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 NDB 兌換 MAD
.د.م--