Navy seal 價格 (NAVYSEAL)
今天 Navy seal (NAVYSEAL) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。NAVYSEAL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Navy seal 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 46.59 USD
- Navy seal 當天價格變化爲 -5.16%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NAVYSEAL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NAVYSEAL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Navy seal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Navy seal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Navy seal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Navy seal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-5.16%
|30天
|$ 0
|-33.71%
|60天
|$ 0
|-44.71%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Navy seal 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.25%
-5.16%
-11.92%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What the fuck did you just fucking say about me, you little shit? Ill have you know I graduated top of my class in the Navy Seals, and Ive been involved in numerous secret raids on Al-Quaeda, and I have over 300 confirmed kills. I am trained in gorilla warfare and Im the top sniper in the entire US armed forces. You are nothing to me but just another target. I will wipe you the fuck out with precision the likes of which has never been seen before on this Earth, mark my fucking words. You think you can get away with saying that shit to me over the Internet? Think again, fucker. As we speak I am contacting my secret network of spies across the USA and your IP is being traced right now so you better prepare for the storm, maggot. The storm that wipes out the pathetic little thing you call your life. Youre fucking dead, kid. I can be anywhere, anytime, and I can kill you in over seven hundred ways, and thats just with my bare hands. Not only am I extensively trained in unarmed combat, but I have access to the entire arsenal of the United States Marine Corps and I will use it to its full extent to wipe your miserable ass off the face of the continent, you little shit. If only you could have known what unholy retribution your little clever comment was about to bring down upon you, maybe you would have held your fucking tongue. But you couldnt, you didnt, and now youre paying the price, you goddamn idiot. I will shit fury all over you and you will drown in it. Youre fucking dead, kiddo. Just a song MEME token.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 USD
$--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 NAVYSEAL 兌換 MAD
.د.م--