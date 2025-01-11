Naruto 價格 (NARUTO)
今天 Naruto (NARUTO) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。NARUTO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Naruto 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 12.37 USD
- Naruto 當天價格變化爲 -0.02%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NARUTO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NARUTO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Naruto 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Naruto 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Naruto 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Naruto 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.02%
|30天
|$ 0
|-32.43%
|60天
|$ 0
|-21.47%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Naruto 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.30%
-0.02%
-11.44%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Welcome to the world of $Naruto, the ultimate ninja meme coin. We're here to revolutionize the memecoin universe and stake our claim as the Hokage of the cryptosphere. Combining the powers of Naruto Uzumaki and the world of cryptocurrency, we've created a token that's both fun and profitable. What makes your project unique? Just like the legendary ninja, Naruto Uzumaki, our coin strives for greatness and recognition. We aim to provide a sense of community and belonging for all our holders, as we embark on an epic journey to conquer the memecoin world. History of your project. Drawing inspiration from this captivating tale, we've created the $Naruto coin. Just like Naruto Uzumaki, our coin strives for greatness and recognition, embodying the spirit of the ninja way. We aim to unite our holders under the banner of $Naruto, forging a sense of community and belonging as we embark on a thrilling quest to conquer the memecoin world. Together, we will face challenges, overcome obstacles, and rise to prominence in the realm of cryptocurrency. So, join us on this exhilarating adventure and become a part of the $Naruto legacy. What’s next for your project? By staying true to our mission, we believe that $Naruto will not only become the Hokage of the memecoin world but also leave a lasting, positive legacy in the cryptocurrency realm. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey and make history together. What can your token be used for? While $Naruto is primarily a meme coin designed for fun and entertainment, we envision several potential use cases for the token that can provide value to our community and encourage broader adoption. Some of these use cases include: Community-driven governance: $Naruto token holders can participate in the decision-making process for the project's future developments and initiatives. This democratic approach ensures that the community has a say in the direction of the project and encourages active engageme
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 NARUTO 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 USD
$--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 NARUTO 兌換 MAD
.د.م--