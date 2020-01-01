Nameless（NAME）資訊

Just a Nameless guy, wandering the universe in search of purpose, I accidentally stumbled upon the peculiar realm of digital currencies known as cryptocurrency. My journey to the endless odyssey was sparked by my artistic creator cosasdelkevin. The project is the artistic visual representation of our artist kevin's inner self. Nameless is way for Kevin to help relate everyone together, Nameless has no name so it can be interpretted in any way shape or form. Our goal is to support Kevin in his art journey by helping his with the power of community and cryptocurrency!