Namecoin 價格 (NMC)
今天 Namecoin (NMC) 的實時價格爲 0.929007 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。NMC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Namecoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 18.11K USD
- Namecoin 當天價格變化爲 +1.22%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NMC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NMC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Namecoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.01123889。
在過去30天內，Namecoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.2403725717。
在過去60天內，Namecoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.3001907751。
在過去90天內，Namecoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.3954189374236194。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.01123889
|+1.22%
|30天
|$ -0.2403725717
|-25.87%
|60天
|$ +0.3001907751
|+32.31%
|90天
|$ +0.3954189374236194
|+74.11%
Namecoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.22%
+1.22%
-2.84%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Namecoin is a domain name registry service and was the first coin to fork Bitcoin. Similar to registering a .com or .io domain name, you register a .bit domain on the network. This domain is censorship-resistant and impervious to activity tracking. Governments and large corporations control traditional domain name services (DNS) servers. This control is how the Chinese government, for instance, can block websites that go against their beliefs. To prevent this level of censorship, Namecoin uses blockchain technology to distribute its DNS amongst the users on the network. A pseudo-anonymous founder by the name of “Vince” created Namecoin in 2011. Since then, Vince has disappeared, but a core development team has kept the project alive. The project has several developers listed on the official website and benefits from the contributions of numerous anonymous developers as well. Namecoin has been fully functional for a few years, now, and the development team posts updates several times a month. Namecoin was the first cryptocurrency to use Auxiliary Proof of Work (AuxPoW) for its consensus. By using AuxPow, Namecoin and Bitcoin can be mined simultaneously. In this consensus, the child blockchain depends on the proof-of-work of parent blockchain, which means If a new block is created on Bitcoin blockchain, it will also be added to the Namecoin blockchain. NameID is another technology brought by Namecoin. It serves as an open service for securely registering human-readable names in a decentralized way. NameID is a combination between Namecoin and OpenId, where users can easily convert their Namecoin Identities into OpenIDs. This makes NameID a solution to Zooko's triangle, which states that there are three desirable properties (Human-meaningful, Decentralized, and Secure) for name participants in a network protocol and any participant can only inherit two properties at a given time. Namecoin is among some earliest cryptocurrencies. During its existence in the market, it has seen a high volatility on some occasions, which can be attributed to many reasons. Namecoin has been around in the cryptocurrency market much longer than most cryptocurrencies today; however, despite this, it has not gotten much attention until recently. In 2014, it was among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation, which is now changed due to the introduction of hundreds of new cryptocurrencies. Namecoin was abandoned by its creator which can be seen as a red flag by many. The project is currently being developed with the support from its community. The current team has been actively taking the project forward and also provides regular updates on social media channels.
|1 NMC 兌換 AUD
A$1.50499134
|1 NMC 兌換 GBP
￡0.75249567
|1 NMC 兌換 EUR
€0.90113679
|1 NMC 兌換 USD
$0.929007
|1 NMC 兌換 MYR
RM4.17124143
|1 NMC 兌換 TRY
₺32.90542794
|1 NMC 兌換 JPY
¥146.47653369
|1 NMC 兌換 RUB
₽94.41498141
|1 NMC 兌換 INR
₹80.07111333
|1 NMC 兌換 IDR
Rp15,229.62051408
|1 NMC 兌換 PHP
₱54.811413
|1 NMC 兌換 EGP
￡E.46.94272371
|1 NMC 兌換 BRL
R$5.68552284
|1 NMC 兌換 CAD
C$1.33777008
|1 NMC 兌換 BDT
৳113.32027386
|1 NMC 兌換 NGN
₦1,440.31387266
|1 NMC 兌換 UAH
₴39.27841596
|1 NMC 兌換 VES
Bs49.237371
|1 NMC 兌換 PKR
Rs258.70057929
|1 NMC 兌換 KZT
₸490.2369939
|1 NMC 兌換 THB
฿32.21796276
|1 NMC 兌換 TWD
NT$30.75942177
|1 NMC 兌換 CHF
Fr0.84539637
|1 NMC 兌換 HKD
HK$7.22767446
|1 NMC 兌換 MAD
.د.م9.32723028