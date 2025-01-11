My Master War 價格 (MAT)
今天 My Master War (MAT) 的實時價格爲 0.00133376 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 39.44K USD。MAT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
My Master War 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 332.32 USD
- My Master War 當天價格變化爲 +0.49%
- 其循環供應量爲 29.57M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MAT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MAT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，My Master War 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，My Master War 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003452595。
在過去60天內，My Master War 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0003153387。
在過去90天內，My Master War 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000578433769181498。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.49%
|30天
|$ -0.0003452595
|-25.88%
|60天
|$ +0.0003153387
|+23.64%
|90天
|$ -0.000578433769181498
|-30.24%
My Master War 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.06%
+0.49%
+3.85%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
MyMasterWar is a DeFi x NFT gaming ecosystem with the difference that blockchain technology is applied to the game, along with Free Play to Earn and Profit Sharing model. Unlike many other NFT Games, MyMasterWar does not require players to spend any money to start playing, which revolves around the plot: Humans crave power, desire to live forever, want to change heaven and earth, and master the vast universe. To do this, humans need an evolution in both their thought and power. The best scientists in the world have researched, invented, and refined the most elite genes in history. Players, as kings to rule their kingdoms, have to cross time and space, create real battles to improve and evolve themselves. The first set of MyMasterWar takes place in the Middle Ages. The game system supports multiple platforms and multiple devices: Web games (PC, mobile phone, tablet), Android, and iOS. The second part will be in the future when humans cross time and space to build their Virtual Metaverse Empires. Players will no longer use traditional devices such as laptops or mobile phones to participate in the game, instead, they will enter a 3D virtual world, transform into gods with endless strength and abilities to create and conquer the new worlds.
|1 MAT 兌換 AUD
A$0.0021606912
|1 MAT 兌換 GBP
￡0.0010803456
|1 MAT 兌換 EUR
€0.0012937472
|1 MAT 兌換 USD
$0.00133376
|1 MAT 兌換 MYR
RM0.0059885824
|1 MAT 兌換 TRY
₺0.0472417792
|1 MAT 兌換 JPY
¥0.2102939392
|1 MAT 兌換 RUB
₽0.1355500288
|1 MAT 兌換 INR
₹0.1149567744
|1 MAT 兌換 IDR
Rp21.8649145344
|1 MAT 兌換 PHP
₱0.07869184
|1 MAT 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0673948928
|1 MAT 兌換 BRL
R$0.0081626112
|1 MAT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0019206144
|1 MAT 兌換 BDT
৳0.1626920448
|1 MAT 兌換 NGN
₦2.0678348288
|1 MAT 兌換 UAH
₴0.0563913728
|1 MAT 兌換 VES
Bs0.07068928
|1 MAT 兌換 PKR
Rs0.3714121472
|1 MAT 兌換 KZT
₸0.703825152
|1 MAT 兌換 THB
฿0.0462547968
|1 MAT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0441607936
|1 MAT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0012137216
|1 MAT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0103766528
|1 MAT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0133909504