MXS Games 價格 (XSEED)
今天 MXS Games (XSEED) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 293.83K USD。XSEED 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MXS Games 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- MXS Games 當天價格變化爲 -5.65%
- 其循環供應量爲 6.16B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 XSEED兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 XSEED 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，MXS Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，MXS Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，MXS Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，MXS Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-5.65%
|30天
|$ 0
|+12.94%
|60天
|$ 0
|-24.55%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MXS Games 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-5.65%
+10.69%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
MXS Games Web 2.5 games studio with a large library of games, L1 blockchain managed by Ava Labs and a sustainable ecosystem powered by in-game ads. Access to billions of players via Google & Apple devices. TLDR Make gaming FAIR for players. We are an evolution from the current generation of web3 game studios and offer a completely fresh perspective for mass adoption. Our players can play any game, use the same digital assets in multiple games and be rewarded daily for the activities. One click onboarding into 30+ studio games (PC/mobile), invisible web3 & share up to 60% of ad revenue with players. Single utility token ($XSEED) will power the entire ecosystem including gas fees, and purchase currency for NFTs, nodes and merchandise. MetaXSeed Games is a layer 1 blockchain managed by Ava Labs and gaming studio with a large library of mobile, web and PC games that will use blockchain, NFTs, advertising and AI to unleash the next generation of sustainable 'play and earn' games. We want to combine the best of Web2 (fun games, free to play ad-driven model) & Web3 (digital ownership, interoperability, transparency).
|1 XSEED 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 XSEED 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 XSEED 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 XSEED 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 XSEED 兌換 USD
$--
|1 XSEED 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 XSEED 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 XSEED 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 XSEED 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 XSEED 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 XSEED 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 XSEED 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 XSEED 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 XSEED 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 XSEED 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 XSEED 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 XSEED 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 XSEED 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 XSEED 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 XSEED 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 XSEED 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 XSEED 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 XSEED 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 XSEED 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 XSEED 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 XSEED 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 XSEED 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 XSEED 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 XSEED 兌換 MXN
$--