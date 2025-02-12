什麼是MUU ($MUU)

Muu Inu is a unique utility token on the BSC chain. It has a total supply of 1 Trillion and is listed on pancakeswap Muu Inu is aiming to bring about a change through its choice of name and logo. Whilst paying homage to the massive BSC community and the coin which is endorsed by it, we believe in the potential of this project to do well. The utility we aim to bring to this project and holders includes: -Play2Earn game - Staking - NFTs These utilities we bring to the project will be accompanied by viral marketing to ensure the growth and awareness of the project. We are aiming to market this globally and bring in investors to play our play2earn game which will comprise of burning and buyback functions within it. Currently the NFTs are being made which will be used for the game as well so that the ecosystem for MuuInu is fully functional. Our vision is to inherently create a project which comprises of virality and humour to ensure that the community will stay interested. We will ensure we market this project such that it brings an atmosphere of joy within all investors. More information will continue to be provided as we reach certain milestones of the project and utilise the budget to further our utilities.

MUU ($MUU) 資源 白皮書 官網