MUU 價格 ($MUU)
今天 MUU ($MUU) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。$MUU 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MUU 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 30.80 USD
- MUU 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $MUU兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $MUU 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MUU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，MUU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，MUU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，MUU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-19.12%
|60天
|$ 0
|-31.38%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MUU 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Muu Inu is a unique utility token on the BSC chain. It has a total supply of 1 Trillion and is listed on pancakeswap Muu Inu is aiming to bring about a change through its choice of name and logo. Whilst paying homage to the massive BSC community and the coin which is endorsed by it, we believe in the potential of this project to do well. The utility we aim to bring to this project and holders includes: -Play2Earn game - Staking - NFTs These utilities we bring to the project will be accompanied by viral marketing to ensure the growth and awareness of the project. We are aiming to market this globally and bring in investors to play our play2earn game which will comprise of burning and buyback functions within it. Currently the NFTs are being made which will be used for the game as well so that the ecosystem for MuuInu is fully functional. Our vision is to inherently create a project which comprises of virality and humour to ensure that the community will stay interested. We will ensure we market this project such that it brings an atmosphere of joy within all investors. More information will continue to be provided as we reach certain milestones of the project and utilise the budget to further our utilities.
