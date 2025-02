什麼是MuratiAI (MURATIAI)

What is MuratiAI? MuratiAl is a revolutionary blockchain-based platform that leverages the power of artificial intelligence (Al) to generate anime-focused images and videos. The platform is designed to cater to the growing demand for anime content, which is becoming increasingly popular among the younger generation and to provide anime fans with high-quality, customizable content that can be used for a wide range of purposes. With MuratiAl, users can create their own unique characters, scenes, and storylines using cutting-edge Al technology. MURATIAI is the native token of MuratiAI and it has its own unique revenue model.

MuratiAI (MURATIAI) 資源 白皮書 官網