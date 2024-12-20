Munch 價格 (MUNCH)
今天 Munch (MUNCH) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 133.25K USD。MUNCH 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Munch 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.56K USD
- Munch 當天價格變化爲 -8.36%
- 其循環供應量爲 9.01B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MUNCH兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MUNCH 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Munch 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Munch 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Munch 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Munch 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-8.36%
|30天
|$ 0
|-46.78%
|60天
|$ 0
|+0.86%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Munch 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.09%
-8.36%
-24.35%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
While we started Munch as a simple meme coin, the exponential growth of the project and the strong community lead us to further more strengthen our grounds. Munch while on the surface is a fun meme coin, some saying the meme that we our talented artists darw, in terms of quality are the best they have seen, we are also building useful products for future meme coins. Till now we have created a coinflip tool, and in a few days will be launching our Airdrop tool that will help upcoming coins go through the process of airdrop with ease. Munch was #1 trending in Dex Screener and Birdeye less than 24 hours after launch. We also invite you to listen to our recent AMA session, available at: https://twitter.com/s0meone_u_know/status/1768774194244759732 where we discussed what the future holds, our community really enjoyed the talks and we hope you do as well. We understand that previously we got declined, but we are sure given our large community, our powerful dev team, and the opportunities that exist, we are all on the same page on maintaing momentum and getting rewarded for it. Thank you.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 MUNCH 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 USD
$--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 MUNCH 兌換 MAD
.د.م--