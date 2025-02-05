MTOE 價格 (MTOE)
今天 MTOE (MTOE) 的實時價格爲 0.01297137 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。MTOE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MTOE 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 31.38K USD
- MTOE 當天價格變化爲 -2.14%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MTOE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MTOE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MTOE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00028495745021121。
在過去30天內，MTOE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0051538534。
在過去60天內，MTOE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0119513118。
在過去90天內，MTOE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00028495745021121
|-2.14%
|30天
|$ -0.0051538534
|-39.73%
|60天
|$ -0.0119513118
|-92.13%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MTOE 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.08%
-2.14%
-6.13%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Move To Earn (MTOE) is an innovative user location-based advertising and rewards platform. It is a new kind of blockchain-based advertising platform that allows users to earn by providing information about their current location and movements, and earn by viewing ads or participating in missions. MTOE leverages users' location information to data their movements over distance and rewards them with more targeted marketing through AI. Our goal is to create a new concept of reward platform where all users are rewarded for their movements and location information, whether they are making deliveries, performing complex logistics transportation, or simply moving around, using any mode of transportation such as cars, motorcycles, public transportation, bicycles, etc. and can earn additional rewards based on the distance traveled and participate in various advertisements based on their location information. At the same time, we want to provide advertisers with innovative tools for targeted marketing through big data based on the user's location, making it a new kind of advertising platform where advertisers can reduce advertising cycles and costs. In addition, the MTOE platform is based on the user's location, providing a network for finding, interacting with, and organizing gatherings with a variety of people in close proximity. This feature can provide a variety of services to many people, such as gathering people who commute to the same place to commute together, or organizing social gatherings with like-minded people who live in the same area. This is the end goal of the MTOE platform: to organically mix and meet more people through your location and make your life more fulfilling.
