Moxie（MOXIE）資訊

Moxie - create and own fan tokens Moxie is revolutionizing the $500 billion creator economy by enabling creators to turn their influence into currency.

With moxie anyone can launch fan tokens and build stronger bonds with their supporters.

It's really simple:

Buy fan tokens of people, communities, and brands you admire. Ownership provides access to numerous fans-only benefits on Base and on Farcaster, with more being added regularly. Creators earn daily rewards by using protocols and apps and by engaging with sponsored content. A percentage of their earnings is automatically shared with fans by buying and burning their fan tokens. This increases the price of the tokens for the next buyers, so the earlier people buy in the better. 3: Launch your own fan tokens.

The moxie protocol captures fees on every transaction, which are burned.