什麼是Moxie (MOXIE)

Moxie - create and own fan tokens Moxie is revolutionizing the $500 billion creator economy by enabling creators to turn their influence into currency. With moxie anyone can launch fan tokens and build stronger bonds with their supporters. It's really simple: 1. Buy fan tokens of people, communities, and brands you admire. Ownership provides access to numerous fans-only benefits on Base and on Farcaster, with more being added regularly. 2. Creators earn daily rewards by using protocols and apps and by engaging with sponsored content. A percentage of their earnings is automatically shared with fans by buying and burning their fan tokens. This increases the price of the tokens for the next buyers, so the earlier people buy in the better. 3: Launch your own fan tokens. The moxie protocol captures fees on every transaction, which are burned.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Moxie (MOXIE) 資源 官網