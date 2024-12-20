MotoGP Fan Token 價格 (MGPT)
今天 MotoGP Fan Token (MGPT) 的實時價格爲 0.00858129 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 180.83K USD。MGPT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MotoGP Fan Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.17K USD
- MotoGP Fan Token 當天價格變化爲 +0.23%
- 其循環供應量爲 21.54M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MGPT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MGPT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MotoGP Fan Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，MotoGP Fan Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000723685。
在過去60天內，MotoGP Fan Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0011939903。
在過去90天內，MotoGP Fan Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.002701136521746033。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.23%
|30天
|$ +0.0000723685
|+0.84%
|60天
|$ -0.0011939903
|-13.91%
|90天
|$ -0.002701136521746033
|-23.94%
MotoGP Fan Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.02%
+0.23%
-2.09%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
MotoGP Token (MGPT) is a BRC-20 smart contract built on Bitcichain. MGPT Token offers fans the opportunity to participate in surveys and events, enjoy games and quests linked to digital collectibles, NFT purchases, fan rewards or great experiences. The club also provides an E-Commerce facility, which will include it in its potential ecosystem in the future. It enables Voting, Donation, Exclusive Videos and more. Bitci Fan Tokens strengthen the bond between team and fans by giving fans new ways to interact and grow with their favorite teams. Highlights of the Project Blockchain Framework: The MotoGP Token is built on Bitcichain as a native BRC-20 Token. This provides fans with a wide range of token functions with greater accessibility and lower costs. Token Utility: MGPT Token offers a variety of fan engagement options, including limited collection and integration with the Bitci NFT Marketplace, interactive team rewards, exclusive privileges, voting rights, gamification, and exclusive brand experiences. Brand Identity: MotoGP currently has more than 4 million supporters around the World and a digital fan base of over 2.5 million on its social networks. In partnership with the Bitci ecosystem, the MGPT token is accessible to both the MotoGP fanbase and the entire Bitci user base.
