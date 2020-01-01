MorpheusAI（MOR）代幣經濟學
MorpheusAI（MOR）資訊
Morpheus is designed to incentivize the first peer-to-peer network of personal general purpose AIs that can execute Smart Contracts on behalf of a user, known as Smart Agents. Providing users open-source Smart Agents to connect to their wallets, Dapps, & smart contracts promises to open the world of Web3 to everyone.
The user’s Web3 wallet for key management & to sign recommended transactions when interacting with the Smart Agent. A Large Language Model trained on Web3 data including Blockchains, Wallets, Dapps, DAOs, & Smart Contracts. The SmartContractRank algorithm to score & recommend the best Smart Contracts to the user. Longterm memory of user data & connected applications stored locally or via decentralized cloud to provide a broader context to Smart Agent actions.
Finally, the average user can talk with their Smart Agent in normal language and have it understand the question and take an action based on their intent/approval. This moment is similar to how Google's search engine opened the early internet up to the general public through their easy to use web interface in the late 1990s.
To make Smart Agents accessible to everyone and increase decentralization of their infrastructure, we propose the development of the Morpheus network. The Morpheus network will include a fairly launched token (the "MOR" token) for incentivizing all four of the key contributors to the network. Namely, the community of builders creating interfaces, coders contributing to the Morpheus software/agents, capital providers adding liquidity and those supplying computation, storage and bandwidth. It has been well shown by the history of Bitcoin and Ethereum that free & open competition for scarce digital tokens can provide scalable infrastructure for a public blockchain over long periods of time.
MorpheusAI（MOR）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 MorpheusAI（MOR）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
MorpheusAI（MOR）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 MorpheusAI（MOR）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 MOR 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
MOR 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 MOR 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 MOR 代幣的實時價格吧！
MOR 價格預測
想知道 MOR 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 MOR 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
