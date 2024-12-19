MorpheusAI 價格 (MOR)
今天 MorpheusAI (MOR) 的實時價格爲 19.8 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 66.67M USD。MOR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MorpheusAI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 145.42K USD
- MorpheusAI 當天價格變化爲 -2.67%
- 其循環供應量爲 3.37M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MOR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MOR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MorpheusAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.54513908227151。
在過去30天內，MorpheusAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +1.2335459400。
在過去60天內，MorpheusAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.3429003600。
在過去90天內，MorpheusAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.341000664594603。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.54513908227151
|-2.67%
|30天
|$ +1.2335459400
|+6.23%
|60天
|$ +0.3429003600
|+1.73%
|90天
|$ -0.341000664594603
|-1.69%
MorpheusAI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.08%
-2.67%
-1.94%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Morpheus is designed to incentivize the first peer-to-peer network of personal general purpose AIs that can execute Smart Contracts on behalf of a user, known as Smart Agents. Providing users open-source Smart Agents to connect to their wallets, Dapps, & smart contracts promises to open the world of Web3 to everyone. The user’s Web3 wallet for key management & to sign recommended transactions when interacting with the Smart Agent. A Large Language Model trained on Web3 data including Blockchains, Wallets, Dapps, DAOs, & Smart Contracts. The SmartContractRank algorithm to score & recommend the best Smart Contracts to the user. Longterm memory of user data & connected applications stored locally or via decentralized cloud to provide a broader context to Smart Agent actions. Finally, the average user can talk with their Smart Agent in normal language and have it understand the question and take an action based on their intent/approval. This moment is similar to how Google's search engine opened the early internet up to the general public through their easy to use web interface in the late 1990s. To make Smart Agents accessible to everyone and increase decentralization of their infrastructure, we propose the development of the Morpheus network. The Morpheus network will include a fairly launched token (the "MOR" token) for incentivizing all four of the key contributors to the network. Namely, the community of builders creating interfaces, coders contributing to the Morpheus software/agents, capital providers adding liquidity and those supplying computation, storage and bandwidth. It has been well shown by the history of Bitcoin and Ethereum that free & open competition for scarce digital tokens can provide scalable infrastructure for a public blockchain over long periods of time.
|1 MOR 兌換 AUD
A$31.482
|1 MOR 兌換 GBP
￡15.642
|1 MOR 兌換 EUR
€19.008
|1 MOR 兌換 USD
$19.8
|1 MOR 兌換 MYR
RM89.1
|1 MOR 兌換 TRY
₺694.386
|1 MOR 兌換 JPY
¥3,106.224
|1 MOR 兌換 RUB
₽2,048.31
|1 MOR 兌換 INR
₹1,685.178
|1 MOR 兌換 IDR
Rp324,590.112
|1 MOR 兌換 PHP
₱1,169.388
|1 MOR 兌換 EGP
￡E.1,007.82
|1 MOR 兌換 BRL
R$124.344
|1 MOR 兌換 CAD
C$28.314
|1 MOR 兌換 BDT
৳2,366.298
|1 MOR 兌換 NGN
₦30,792.96
|1 MOR 兌換 UAH
₴831.204
|1 MOR 兌換 VES
Bs990
|1 MOR 兌換 PKR
Rs5,510.538
|1 MOR 兌換 KZT
₸10,388.07
|1 MOR 兌換 THB
฿684.09
|1 MOR 兌換 TWD
NT$646.47
|1 MOR 兌換 CHF
Fr17.622
|1 MOR 兌換 HKD
HK$153.846
|1 MOR 兌換 MAD
.د.م198.594