什麼是Moove Protocol (MOOVE)

Moove Protocol can be considered a social initiative aimed at fostering a community of builders, creators, and visionaries to develop the next-generation cryptocurrency. The movement aims to provide a new standard for community-oriented tokens. MOOVE is launched to incentivize early support of Cow Cow and is the go-token for the entire Cow Cow ecosystem and future developments. In addition to Cow Cow, the ambitions include utilities around the incubator and other technical products.

Moove Protocol (MOOVE) 資源 官網