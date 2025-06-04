什麼是MOONUT (MOONUT)

$MOONUT: The Chunky Hero Charging Through the Crypto Jungle In a world full of paper-thin promises and recycled memes, it takes something bold, bizarre, and undeniably chunky to break through the noise. Meet $MOONUT — half hippo, half nut, and all unstoppable. He's not here to play by the rules. He's here to bulldoze them. With the brute strength of a river beast and the unpredictable madness of a cracked coconut, $MOONUT isn’t just another token. He’s a movement. A meme with muscle. A coin with character. Born from chaos and carved into crypto legend, $MOONUT is the embodiment of raw, unfiltered energy. Hippos are nature’s tanks — underestimated, aggressive, and impossible to ignore. Nuts are unpredictable — you never know what's inside until it's cracked. Put them together and you’ve got a creature no chart can contain, no trend can predict. That’s $MOONUT.

