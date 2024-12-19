什麼是MoonRabbits (MRB)

MoonRabbits (MRB) is a community-driven meme coin built on the TON blockchain. Designed to engage users through gamified interactions, MRB allows participants to earn tokens by completing missions in mini-apps. The project aims to enhance community involvement within the TON ecosystem while leveraging the blockchain's scalability and efficiency. MRB incorporates a deflationary tokenomics model, encouraging long-term holding and fostering a sustainable ecosystem. Initial adoption strategies included airdrops to TON-based holders, such as DOGS and Goats, to promote broader participation and integration within the TON network. MoonRabbits also envisions expanding its use cases through partnerships and collaborations, focusing on combining entertainment, utility, and community growth in a decentralized framework.

