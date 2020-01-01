Moongate Fun（MGTAI）資訊

Moongate is a decentralized platform built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that enables users to launch tokens and integrate AI-powered agents with ease. Through the Moongate Framework, users can create and deploy custom tokens with various tokenomic models, including staking, deflationary mechanics, and transaction fees. Additionally, Moongate allows for seamless integration of AI agents, such as 𝕏 bots, Telegram bots, and Discord bots, which can automate tasks, facilitate user engagement, and enhance blockchain interactions. The platform is designed to be accessible for both developers and non-technical users, providing a streamlined and efficient way to deploy blockchain-based solutions. Moongate also implements a revenue-sharing model, where fees generated from token launches and AI agent integrations are distributed to MGTAI token holders, buyback & burn mechanisms, and project development. With scalability and security in mind, Moongate aims to expand its ecosystem by incorporating additional blockchain support, governance tools, and decentralized finance (DeFi) integrations.