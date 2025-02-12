Mooner 價格 (MNR)
今天 Mooner (MNR) 的實時價格爲 0.00167835 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。MNR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Mooner 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 0.00 USD
- Mooner 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
今天內，Mooner 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Mooner 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001482531。
在過去60天內，Mooner 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000423999。
在過去90天內，Mooner 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000262026518247856。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0001482531
|+8.83%
|60天
|$ -0.0000423999
|-2.52%
|90天
|$ -0.0000262026518247856
|-1.53%
Mooner 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+2.19%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"Mooner is a Mobile App that seeks to “Empower Everyone To Be Self Employed.” The idea for Mooner was born some years ago but was hiding on the shelves collecting dust for a few years before we embarked to bring it back to life. We did so in 2018 and worked tirelessly around a new concept of allowing anyone to make that extra buck if they are able to do so. And with the emergence of Covid-19, it was a priority that we came up with a platform that anyone can leverage upon to make that extra dollar. Mooner is a location- based service application that enables people to provide services that they can render at prices they feel comfortable with. It’s not based on a rate card system and Service Providers & Service Seekers negotiate their own prices. A utility token will be used for all transactions on the application. MNR Token, A BEP 20 token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Will be used to transact the booked service and a record of it will be available on the Blockchain Ledger, Bsc Scan. Mooner is a location- based service application that enables people to provide services that they can render at prices they feel comfortable with. It’s not based on a rate card system and Service Providers & Service Seekers negotiate their own prices."
