什麼是MoonEdge (MOONED)

MoonEdge is the first decentralized launch pad fully dedicated to project launches on Polygon (formally MATIC). MoonEdge’s goal is to provide a seamless path for Polygon-built projects to make it to market. Through this, we are lowering the barrier to entry for all Polygon enthusiasts. The MoonEdge allocation system involved guaranteed allocation for all investment classes. Our tiers are structured to ensure every size and type of investor has the opportunity to get involved in the growth and development of the Polygon platform’s earliest projects. We look to onboard users and projects onto the Polygon ecosystem. With greater fundraising access, we strive to protect all participants involved from scams and bad actors. Projects which are listed on MoonEdge are subjected to a thorough vetting process and undergoes detailed scrutiny. This is done via an elected MoonEdge committee, which consists of its partners and advisors.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

MoonEdge (MOONED) 資源 官網