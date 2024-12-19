Moonchain 價格 (MXC)
今天 Moonchain (MXC) 的實時價格爲 0.00565089 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 13.72M USD。MXC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Moonchain 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.49M USD
- Moonchain 當天價格變化爲 -5.82%
- 其循環供應量爲 2.44B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MXC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MXC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Moonchain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000349777910444776。
在過去30天內，Moonchain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000640324。
在過去60天內，Moonchain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0008557187。
在過去90天內，Moonchain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001584140996394678。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000349777910444776
|-5.82%
|30天
|$ +0.0000640324
|+1.13%
|60天
|$ -0.0008557187
|-15.14%
|90天
|$ -0.001584140996394678
|-21.89%
Moonchain 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.59%
-5.82%
-19.41%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The MXC vision is to introduce a systematic process to both simplify and increase IoT data transactions The decentralized infrastructure upon which MXC’s system is based is the future of Low Power Wide Access Network (LPWAN) and the Machine eXchange Protocol (MXProtocol). Utilizing this solid device network foundation, MXC is introducing an extraordinarily unique coin offering, Machine eXchange Coin (MXC), which allows for increased data transactions and an idiosyncratic data flow monetization within the mammoth data market. MXProtocol places a keen focus on reducing collision between networks, constructing an inter-chain data market, developing a market for network coverage and introducing an independent Quality of Services (QoS) framework for both data providers and receivers. For the first time ever, individual network users, corporations and enterprises can all participate in the construction of decentralized, ubiquitous and secure LPWAN. Simply by connecting “anything” to the network, adopters will be able to profit and trade MXC. The trading network is built on the premise of the “sharing economy.” Therefore, it is uniquely and exclusively owned by users — both individuals and enterprises — who take advantage of the monetization of the network in two ways: 1. By increasing uplink and downlink coverage via a Gateway, e.g. a MatchBox LPWAN Gateway, Cisco LPWAN Gateway 2. By unleashing access to a massive network of published and traded data to the marketplace which is securely traded using blockchain technology
