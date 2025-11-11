Mooncat is a digital collectible on the Solana network. Mooncat represents the commonly used word "MOON" in crypto industry. Just like the name, THE CAT MOONS. Mooncat aims to be the mascot of the Moonshot launchpad and also be able to bring communities across Ethereum, Solana and other chains together. Mooncat has one of the fastest growing organic communities in crypto. Apart from Mooncat being memable, Mooncat can be used for trading, payment and other financial services. Mooncat offers no promises and there is no roadmap.