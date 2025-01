什麼是Moonarch (MOONARCH)

Moonarch.app is designed to help BSC traders to get an edge, by providing several original tools. The token is used to unlock premium features and remove limitations, on top of rewarding holders with redistributon. The Top Gainers tool allows to see the tokens that have the best performance in the last 15sec/1min/5m/10m/30m/60m. The Wallet tool allows to see the user's tokens, their value and their performance. The New tokens tool allows to see the new tokens being created. The Whale watch tool allows to add addresses and watch their transactions. All of the tools work in real time and give valuable information to traders in order to make the best moves.

Moonarch (MOONARCH) 資源 官網