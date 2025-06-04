MOOD AI 價格 (MOOD)
今天 MOOD AI (MOOD) 的實時價格爲 0.00148965 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 126.32K USD。MOOD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MOOD AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- MOOD AI 當天價格變化爲 +11.91%
- 其循環供應量爲 84.90M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MOOD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MOOD 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，MOOD AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00015853。
在過去30天內，MOOD AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，MOOD AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，MOOD AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00015853
|+11.91%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MOOD AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.19%
+11.91%
+39.20%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
MOOD AI is an AI-powered Telegram bot that monitors and analyzes the emotional sentiment in crypto communities in real-time. It operates where crypto lives—on Telegram—by scanning and processing thousands of messages from token-specific groups, chat threads, and community discussions. Using advanced natural language processing (NLP) and deep learning models trained specifically on crypto slang, trading jargon, and market behavior, MOOD AI can detect the emotional pulse behind a token long before price action occurs. Users simply subscribe to the tokens they're interested in and receive live updates in the form of interactive MOOD CHARTS, which visualize the sentiment momentum—bullish or bearish—over time. These charts are enriched by AI-driven alerts that notify users of sudden mood shifts, helping them front-run the crowd when hype or panic starts to build. MOOD AI is designed as a tool for edge-seekers, degen traders, and crypto analysts who want to act not just on what the market does, but what the crowd feels—a critical signal in the fast-paced, emotion-driven world of crypto trading. Whether it’s spotting a pre-pump frenzy, sensing incoming FUD, or monitoring whale-led discussions, MOOD AI brings a new category of alpha: Emotion-as-a-Service.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 MOOD 兌換 VND
₫39.20013975
|1 MOOD 兌換 AUD
A$0.002294061
|1 MOOD 兌換 GBP
￡0.0010874445
|1 MOOD 兌換 EUR
€0.0012959955
|1 MOOD 兌換 USD
$0.00148965
|1 MOOD 兌換 MYR
RM0.006316116
|1 MOOD 兌換 TRY
₺0.0582900045
|1 MOOD 兌換 JPY
¥0.214301049
|1 MOOD 兌換 RUB
₽0.1176376605
|1 MOOD 兌換 INR
₹0.127663005
|1 MOOD 兌換 IDR
Rp24.420487896
|1 MOOD 兌換 KRW
₩2.0518588065
|1 MOOD 兌換 PHP
₱0.082973505
|1 MOOD 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.073976019
|1 MOOD 兌換 BRL
R$0.0083867295
|1 MOOD 兌換 CAD
C$0.0020408205
|1 MOOD 兌換 BDT
৳0.182094816
|1 MOOD 兌換 NGN
₦2.3570285055
|1 MOOD 兌換 UAH
₴0.0618949575
|1 MOOD 兌換 VES
Bs0.1430064
|1 MOOD 兌換 PKR
Rs0.4190236485
|1 MOOD 兌換 KZT
₸0.7631327985
|1 MOOD 兌換 THB
฿0.0486072795
|1 MOOD 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0446895
|1 MOOD 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0054670155
|1 MOOD 兌換 CHF
Fr0.001221513
|1 MOOD 兌換 HKD
HK$0.011678856
|1 MOOD 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0136898835
|1 MOOD 兌換 MXN
$0.0286757625