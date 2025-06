什麼是Moo Cow (MOOCOW)

MOO COW is the newest creation from Vitalik. He has posted it multiple times and has been mentioned with the likes of Moo Deng and Moonkin. Vitalik recently posted a picture with Moo Cow in the middle of the 3, and happens to be the only one with an Ethereum logo on it. MOO COW IS HERE TO SAVE ETHEREUM MOO MOO MOO We've seen Moo Deng We*ve seen Moonkin Now Vitalik gave us the center of attention, Moocow

Moo Cow (MOOCOW) 資源 官網