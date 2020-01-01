Monsterra（MSTR）代幣經濟學
Monsterra（MSTR）資訊
🌈 Monsterra by @CrescentShineStudio is the #1 Multi-chain P2E on #BNB, #Avalanche, #OKX, #AuraNetwork with Free to Play & Earn Model.
Monsterra powered by CrescentShine Studio is one of the Top GameFi projects on BNB Chain(By DappRadar) & Avalanche & OKC and upcoming on AURA Network with 450K ++ Gamers till now. The game sets foot in a fictional world and revolves around farming, property building, and battling with other lands with the magical creatures named Mongen. The revolutionized design of Monsterra is a combination of free-to-play and free-to-earn models which allows millions of gaming enthusiasts to enjoy fun and have a high-profit stream with no prior investment.
A quick rundown of Monsterra: ☀️$2,5M fundraised by Hashed, Huobi Ventures, Shima Capital, Icetea Labs, Salad Ventures ☀️Various utilities for both NFT & tokens ☀️Unique land shaping and highly customizable mechanics. ☀️Special Breeding mechanism between 5 races with unique DNAs; ☀️6 Dynamic Battle Modes (PvE & PvP), Clan modes & mini-games. ☀️Innovative token & NFT staking allows to use while staking tokens. ☀️Large ecosystem with easy scalability for Multi-chain, Multi-device & Multi-language. ☀️Balanced economy with many anti-inflation mechanisms.
9- COMPONENT ECOSYSTEM :
1/ Gameplay: https://onelink.to/sbadfd 2/ DAO: https://dao.monsterra.io/ 3/ Marketplace: https://marketplace.monsterra.io/ 4/ MonsEvent: https://event.monsterra.io/ 5/ Bridges (for multi chain): https://bridge.monsterra.io/ 6/ Guild Portal- Clan Mode 7/ Portal Games https://minigames.monsterra.io/#/home 8/ MonsWallet: https://wallet.monsterra.io/ 9/ MonsTV: TBC
💥MORE INFORMATION AT:
👉 Trailer Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0IP4Oajxxc 👉 Gameplay Teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnYHd-RHI_g 👉 Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.monsterra.io/
Monsterra（MSTR）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Monsterra（MSTR）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Monsterra（MSTR）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Monsterra（MSTR）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 MSTR 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
MSTR 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 MSTR 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 MSTR 代幣的實時價格吧！
MSTR 價格預測
想知道 MSTR 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 MSTR 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。