Monsterra 價格 (MSTR)
今天 Monsterra (MSTR) 的實時價格爲 0.149545 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.88M USD。MSTR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Monsterra 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Monsterra 當天價格變化爲 0.00%
- 其循環供應量爲 12.55M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MSTR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MSTR 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Monsterra 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0.0。
在過去30天內，Monsterra 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0.0000000000。
在過去60天內，Monsterra 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0128197152。
在過去90天內，Monsterra 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.1482656132363094864。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30天
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60天
|$ -0.0128197152
|-8.57%
|90天
|$ +0.1482656132363094864
|+11,588.80%
Monsterra 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
🌈 Monsterra by @CrescentShineStudio is the #1 Multi-chain P2E on #BNB, #Avalanche, #OKX, #AuraNetwork with Free to Play & Earn Model. Monsterra powered by CrescentShine Studio is one of the Top GameFi projects on BNB Chain(By DappRadar) & Avalanche & OKC and upcoming on AURA Network with 450K ++ Gamers till now. The game sets foot in a fictional world and revolves around farming, property building, and battling with other lands with the magical creatures named Mongen. The revolutionized design of Monsterra is a combination of free-to-play and free-to-earn models which allows millions of gaming enthusiasts to enjoy fun and have a high-profit stream with no prior investment. A quick rundown of Monsterra: ☀️$2,5M fundraised by Hashed, Huobi Ventures, Shima Capital, Icetea Labs, Salad Ventures ☀️Various utilities for both NFT & tokens ☀️Unique land shaping and highly customizable mechanics. ☀️Special Breeding mechanism between 5 races with unique DNAs; ☀️6 Dynamic Battle Modes (PvE & PvP), Clan modes & mini-games. ☀️Innovative token & NFT staking allows to use while staking tokens. ☀️Large ecosystem with easy scalability for Multi-chain, Multi-device & Multi-language. ☀️Balanced economy with many anti-inflation mechanisms. 9- COMPONENT ECOSYSTEM : 1/ Gameplay: https://onelink.to/sbadfd 2/ DAO: https://dao.monsterra.io/ 3/ Marketplace: https://marketplace.monsterra.io/ 4/ MonsEvent: https://event.monsterra.io/ 5/ Bridges (for multi chain): https://bridge.monsterra.io/ 6/ Guild Portal- Clan Mode 7/ Portal Games https://minigames.monsterra.io/#/home 8/ MonsWallet: https://wallet.monsterra.io/ 9/ MonsTV: TBC 💥MORE INFORMATION AT: 👉 Trailer Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0IP4Oajxxc 👉 Gameplay Teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnYHd-RHI_g 👉 Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.monsterra.io/
|1 MSTR 兌換 VND
₫3,935.276675
|1 MSTR 兌換 AUD
A$0.2302993
|1 MSTR 兌換 GBP
￡0.10916785
|1 MSTR 兌換 EUR
€0.13010415
|1 MSTR 兌換 USD
$0.149545
|1 MSTR 兌換 MYR
RM0.6340708
|1 MSTR 兌換 TRY
₺5.85169585
|1 MSTR 兌換 JPY
¥21.5135437
|1 MSTR 兌換 RUB
₽11.80956865
|1 MSTR 兌換 INR
₹12.8160065
|1 MSTR 兌換 IDR
Rp2,451.5569848
|1 MSTR 兌換 KRW
₩205.98477845
|1 MSTR 兌換 PHP
₱8.3296565
|1 MSTR 兌換 EGP
￡E.7.4264047
|1 MSTR 兌換 BRL
R$0.84193835
|1 MSTR 兌換 CAD
C$0.20487665
|1 MSTR 兌換 BDT
৳18.2803808
|1 MSTR 兌換 NGN
₦236.62056715
|1 MSTR 兌換 UAH
₴6.21359475
|1 MSTR 兌換 VES
Bs14.35632
|1 MSTR 兌換 PKR
Rs42.06551305
|1 MSTR 兌換 KZT
₸76.61040805
|1 MSTR 兌換 THB
฿4.87965335
|1 MSTR 兌換 TWD
NT$4.48635
|1 MSTR 兌換 AED
د.إ0.54883015
|1 MSTR 兌換 CHF
Fr0.1226269
|1 MSTR 兌換 HKD
HK$1.1724328
|1 MSTR 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.37431855
|1 MSTR 兌換 MXN
$2.87874125