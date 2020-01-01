moheji（MOJ）資訊

Moheji (MOJ) is a utility token on the Solana blockchain inspired by the traditional Japanese “Henohenomoheji” face—a cultural drawing made using hiragana characters. The project aims to blend cultural expression with blockchain technology, promoting simplicity, creativity, and daily use of Web3. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens and 6 decimals, MOJ is designed not for speculation, but to encourage accessible blockchain experiences. It emphasizes transparency through open-source code, public token data, and a detailed whitepaper. Moheji’s mission is to bring cultural identity into digital life while building a supportive, community-driven ecosystem.