Mobster（MOB）代幣經濟學
Mobster（MOB）資訊
Mobster is a meme/defi/nft Token build on Binance Smart Chain Platform that flawlessly blends the iconic fashion of the 70's with contemporary allure, creating a token with an air of power and success. Standing out from ordinary meme coins, Mobster introduces a unique badge of honor, symbolising strength and a no~nonsense attitude.
Mobster (MOB) comes in front when talks about unique ! to be different from the regular meme coins in the definition of a Token for Grown UP Persons ! and bringing the old times into cryptocurrency !
Mobster (MOB) has a strong community organically gathered ! Soccials legal verified, as Twitter , Tiktok under a marketing company ! Mob is listed on almost all votes platforms , updated un dexview , audited by cyberscan , listed on tokpie exchange , added credit card payment and apple pay , listed on avedex , and live coinwhatch , blockspot and many other small websites !
next steps ! Getting listed on trackers like CG and CMC , multiple partnerships with mobile games like narcos , mafiacity and more within this genre , listings on multiple CEXES , Building Mobster real world Brand , Building the Mobster Club !
Despite the name and image , Mobster(MOB) doesn't encourage any illegal activities , by the contrary Mobster aims to Transform the 'charm' of the illegal actions that many are dreaming of , into legal development through cryptocurrency !
Mobster（MOB）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Mobster（MOB）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Mobster（MOB）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Mobster（MOB）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 MOB 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
MOB 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 MOB 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 MOB 代幣的實時價格吧！
MOB 價格預測
想知道 MOB 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 MOB 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。