MobiFi 價格 (MOFI)
今天 MobiFi (MOFI) 的實時價格爲 0.0019482 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 170.04K USD。MOFI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MobiFi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.71 USD
- MobiFi 當天價格變化爲 -0.09%
- 其循環供應量爲 87.28M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MOFI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MOFI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MobiFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，MobiFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002714054。
在過去60天內，MobiFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000564913。
在過去90天內，MobiFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002516241226738476。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.09%
|30天
|$ -0.0002714054
|-13.93%
|60天
|$ -0.0000564913
|-2.89%
|90天
|$ -0.0002516241226738476
|-11.43%
MobiFi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.13%
-0.09%
+13.51%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
MobiFi is building a web3 travel platform to connect digital nomads globally and create impact to the businesses locally. Our web3 travel platform is now innovatively bifurcated into two distinct yet synergistic components. Firstly, we offer a blockchain-based marketplace, a platform where users can list local services specifically tailored to cater to the needs of travelers. This approach not only enhances the travel experience but also nurtures local economies. Secondly, the platform empowers companies to provide web2 travel and mobility services (e.g., parking, hotel, car rental), leveraging our sophisticated web3 technology stack. This dual approach not only streamlines service offerings but also significantly enriches the user experience, positioning MobiFi at the forefront of the evolving travel industry. Our MobiFi app seamlessly integrates both pillars of our platform—blockchain-based marketplace and web2-based travel services—ensuring superior user experience and simplicity. Our team is diligently developing an innovative structure that facilitates the customization of mini-apps within our mobile application. This enhancement is designed to enable a broader range of service providers to join our platform in the future. The blockchain-based marketplace operates under the governance of our community, utilizing our new governance token, which is scheduled for listing in 2024. This approach ensures fair and transparent operations, aligning perfectly with the values and expectations of our end users and community members. Concurrently, the web2-based travel and mobility services are managed directly by the service providers. This model ensures that our users receive the highest level of support, akin to traditional web2 companies, including reliable email and phone customer service. This hybrid approach not only leverages the strengths of both web3 and web2 paradigms but also guarantees a comprehensive and user-centric service experience.
