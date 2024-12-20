MNet Pioneer 圖標

MNet Pioneer 價格 (NEER)

USD

MNet Pioneer (NEER) 實時價格圖表

$0.01411886
$0.01411886$0.01411886
-5.60%(1D)

今天 MNet Pioneer (NEER) 的價格

今天 MNet Pioneer (NEER) 的實時價格爲 0.01411886 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 539.82K USD。NEER 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MNet Pioneer 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 54.01K USD
- MNet Pioneer 當天價格變化爲 -5.69%
- 其循環供應量爲 38.23M USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 NEER兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NEER 價格信息的首選平臺。

MNet Pioneer (NEER) 價格表現 USD

今天內，MNet Pioneer 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0008523413868499
在過去30天內，MNet Pioneer 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0012841442
在過去60天內，MNet Pioneer 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0056367557
在過去90天內，MNet Pioneer 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.019675685637377965

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.0008523413868499-5.69%
30天$ -0.0012841442-9.09%
60天$ -0.0056367557-39.92%
90天$ -0.019675685637377965-58.22%

MNet Pioneer (NEER) 價格分析

MNet Pioneer 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 0.01363585
$ 0.01363585$ 0.01363585

$ 0.01529038
$ 0.01529038$ 0.01529038

$ 0.566378
$ 0.566378$ 0.566378

+0.32%

-5.69%

-26.15%

MNet Pioneer (NEER) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 539.82K
$ 539.82K$ 539.82K

$ 54.01K
$ 54.01K$ 54.01K

38.23M
38.23M 38.23M

什麼是MNet Pioneer (NEER)

MNet (Metaverse.Network) Pioneer, developed by BitCountry team, is a canary network of Continuum and the innovation hub for the developer community, designed to foster a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem. Our platform is a beacon for developers, offering robust support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on our network. Core components of Metaverse.Network: Blockchain Our core blockchain technology underpins the network, facilitating the integration of EVM and WASM smart contracts, thus offering a versatile foundation for blockchain development. Bit.Country Immerse yourself in the super app of Bit.Country, a metaverse-like digital environment. Here, members can engage in a unique land economy, explore extensive 2.5D/3D spaces, participate in events, and connect via messaging. Our platform includes a comprehensive marketplace, NFT trading, interactive meetings, and a dynamic timeline feed, enriching the user experience. Bit Avatar Experience the novel concept of Bit Avatar – soulbound digital personas tailored for social interaction, communication, and earning opportunities within the Web3 space. SP Protocol Join forces with a community to earn native rewards. The SP Protocol is designed to facilitate collaborative earning and community engagement. ESE Framework SDK For developers seeking to create rich & multichain applications, our ESE Framework SDK is the gateway. It comes packed with prebuilt modules including spatial design, meeting functionalities, & more, streamlining the app development process Utilities of NUUM - Native coin for paying transaction fees on the blockchain network - Governance token - Universal currency in the Core components - NUUM Stakers will also receive priority early access to innovative new projects at MNet Innovation. A Special Grants Program has been designed to support brand-new ideas, in AI, DePIN & Re-staking

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

MNet Pioneer (NEER) 資源

白皮書
官網

大家還在問：關於 MNet Pioneer (NEER) 的其他問題

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

NEER 兌換爲當地貨幣

1 NEER 兌換 AUD
A$0.0224489874
1 NEER 兌換 GBP
0.0111538994
1 NEER 兌換 EUR
0.0135541056
1 NEER 兌換 USD
$0.01411886
1 NEER 兌換 MYR
RM0.06353487
1 NEER 兌換 TRY
0.4954307974
1 NEER 兌換 JPY
¥2.2261206562
1 NEER 兌換 RUB
1.46836144
1 NEER 兌換 INR
1.2016561746
1 NEER 兌換 IDR
Rp231.4566842784
1 NEER 兌換 PHP
0.8347070032
1 NEER 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.7189323512
1 NEER 兌換 BRL
R$0.0865486118
1 NEER 兌換 CAD
C$0.0201899698
1 NEER 兌換 BDT
1.6873449586
1 NEER 兌換 NGN
21.9236246194
1 NEER 兌換 UAH
0.5927097428
1 NEER 兌換 VES
Bs0.705943
1 NEER 兌換 PKR
Rs3.9294199266
1 NEER 兌換 KZT
7.407459899
1 NEER 兌換 THB
฿0.4886537446
1 NEER 兌換 TWD
NT$0.4611219676
1 NEER 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0125657854
1 NEER 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1097035422
1 NEER 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1416121658