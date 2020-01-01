Mnemonics（$MNEMO）資訊

Mnemonics is a community-driven meme coin project on the TON blockchain, engaging meme coin enthusiasts and TON supporters through gamified activities, such as strategic challenges and token exchanges. The project’s mission is to decentralize wealth and foster an inclusive, active community.

While the crypto industry evolves rapidly, wealth remains concentrated among a small group of insiders. Mnemonics' mission is to break this cycle by fairly distributing rewards within the community. To align with this philosophy, the project did not conduct fundraising rounds, ensuring that the value generated by Mnemonics benefits users directly.