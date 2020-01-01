Miw Musk（MIW）資訊

$MIW, also known as Make It Work, is a token with a specific purpose to support suicide prevention and increase mental health awareness. This token is deployed by the same deployer as $FIW ($WIF), a token associated launched on Pumpfun platform and took over by new community with an intentional approach using something left for dead and helping bring back to life through hard work and intentional care.

The Project's mission is to contribute to the reduction of suicide rates and enhance the overall mental health awareness. Through memes, spaces, and leveraging the power of blockchain technology. The cryptocurrency community $MIW, aims to create a positive impact on mental health issues around the world and save many from making the unfixable mistake. Also, the cute attributes of MIW our Service dog is unmistakably irresistible.