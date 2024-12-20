Mithril 價格 (MITH)
今天 Mithril (MITH) 的實時價格爲 0.00027291 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 169.04K USD。MITH 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Mithril 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 623.94 USD
- Mithril 當天價格變化爲 -1.95%
- 其循環供應量爲 618.75M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MITH兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MITH 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Mithril 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Mithril 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001196175。
在過去60天內，Mithril 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001416447。
在過去90天內，Mithril 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00011008631126905478。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.95%
|30天
|$ +0.0001196175
|+43.83%
|60天
|$ +0.0001416447
|+51.90%
|90天
|$ +0.00011008631126905478
|+67.61%
Mithril 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.43%
-1.95%
+3.12%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Mithril is a decentralized ecosystem on the ethereum blockchain. It is a system that rewards users who engage in “social mining”. Mithril rewards users for the impact their content may have in viewers and the popularity it attracts, such as number of likes and views. In the blockchain network and cryptocurrency, Mithril is a very innovative idea that aims to change the way we think about social media entirely. This particular innovation will decentralize and reward social media content creators in a fair and open way.The process of building a social media platform from the scratch is a long, rigorous and exhausting one. Even though blockchain based social media platforms are not new innovations, they usually cannot interact with existing platforms. The Mithril integration protocol permits MITH mining on all social media networks. Therefore, Mithril can also leverage existing sites for their own purposes. In addition, it permits content influencers to make use of their pre-existing followers network to mine Mithril. This acts as a big plus to the Mithril ecosystem. It requires less stress and work than establishing followers on an entirely new platform. It also helps Mithril to have an edge and a bigger pool of users. This means that, content providers only need to start making use of the Mithril integration protocol in order to make more money. Instead of an ICO, Mithril held a private crowdsale where 400,000,000 MITH was distributed and 50,000,000 was retained by the Mithril team for development and marketing. Mithril MITH tokens are mined by participating on partner applications and this social mining is a gamechanger. Creating and sharing content earns Mithril MITH, which can then be spent with partner applications. Because mythril is a crafting ingredient in the Final Fantasy video game series, online searches for how to spend MITH have these pages mixed in, which will likely continue for several years until the platform gains enough big-name retail spending partners to rise up SEO rankings. MITH is currently available on Bithumb and OKEx, but more exchanges will likely list the token soon. Although exchanges are never the best place to store your cryptocurrencies due to security concerns, this is one possibility. Better would be to store them using an ERC-20 wallet that allows you to add custom tokens, such as MyEtherWallet, MyCrypto, or Coinfy. Although the Mithril platform and its flagship social network Lit are still in fairly early development, as an early mover, they are poised to be a leader in the decentralized social networking space. If Mithril gets its way, centralized social networking companies may soon have worthy competitors that offer users more control of their data while rewarding people for creating the content that is ultimately the life-blood of all social networks.
|1 MITH 兌換 AUD
A$0.0004339269
|1 MITH 兌換 GBP
￡0.0002155989
|1 MITH 兌換 EUR
€0.0002619936
|1 MITH 兌換 USD
$0.00027291
|1 MITH 兌換 MYR
RM0.001228095
|1 MITH 兌換 TRY
₺0.0095764119
|1 MITH 兌換 JPY
¥0.0430297197
|1 MITH 兌換 RUB
₽0.02838264
|1 MITH 兌換 INR
₹0.0232273701
|1 MITH 兌換 IDR
Rp4.4739337104
|1 MITH 兌換 PHP
₱0.0161344392
|1 MITH 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0138965772
|1 MITH 兌換 BRL
R$0.0016729383
|1 MITH 兌換 CAD
C$0.0003902613
|1 MITH 兌換 BDT
৳0.0326154741
|1 MITH 兌換 NGN
₦0.4237719189
|1 MITH 兌換 UAH
₴0.0114567618
|1 MITH 兌換 VES
Bs0.0136455
|1 MITH 兌換 PKR
Rs0.0759535821
|1 MITH 兌換 KZT
₸0.1431822315
|1 MITH 兌換 THB
฿0.0094454151
|1 MITH 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0089132406
|1 MITH 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0002428899
|1 MITH 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0021205107
|1 MITH 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0027372873