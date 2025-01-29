MiraQle 價格 (MQL)
今天 MiraQle (MQL) 的實時價格爲 0.0000087 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。MQL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MiraQle 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 14.34 USD
- MiraQle 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MQL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MQL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MiraQle 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，MiraQle 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000007092。
在過去60天內，MiraQle 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000027536。
在過去90天內，MiraQle 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0000007092
|-8.15%
|60天
|$ -0.0000027536
|-31.65%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MiraQle 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-6.40%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Be the Change. No more Secrets. One United Currency. Mission and Vision "Vision": To establish a global network of decentralized, content creator and fan-driven pan entertainment platforms. "Mission": To transform the corporate-driven global music industry to a new dimension and bring fans to the core of the music industry. Founders CEO Ross Lee studied Business Management at Seoul National University. Ross witnessed the paradigm shift in the music industry during his early career in iRiver as advanced technology disrupted the traditional music business. With successful performances acknowledged from iRiver, he then joined POSCO and Nature Republic international business division continuing to passionately contribute in implementing innovative strategies adaptation. Through his numerous experiences, he became a passionate advocate of implementing innovative technology and tirelessly looked for ways to connect the dots to create a unified universe. CTO Min Jang was awarded a Ph.D. in Computer Science in POSTECH, one of the elite engineering colleges in Korea, and is one of the best experts not only in blockchain technology but also in modern computer science such as AI machine learning and data mining. He has contributed his knowledge in major projects such as Seoul National University New Technology Joint Research Center, LG Electronics, and Hancom Group. His expertise in building a blockchain ecosystem has allowed the MiraQle project to be developed into a stable and reliable ecosystem. Currently, he is serving as an adjunct professor in the Department of Value Creation & Convergence, an Operating Committee of the Blockchain Advanced Management Program, and Chairman of the APGC Blockchain Division. CMO David Om studied International Relations and Affairs at Korea University and debuted his career as a founder of F&I Institute which was a huge success. With his expertise in coordination and consulting, David then joined Dong-A Pharmaceutical as a Regional Man
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 MQL 兌換 AUD
A$0.00001392
|1 MQL 兌換 GBP
￡0.00000696
|1 MQL 兌換 EUR
€0.000008352
|1 MQL 兌換 USD
$0.0000087
|1 MQL 兌換 MYR
RM0.000038193
|1 MQL 兌換 TRY
₺0.000311112
|1 MQL 兌換 JPY
¥0.001351719
|1 MQL 兌換 RUB
₽0.000857385
|1 MQL 兌換 INR
₹0.000752985
|1 MQL 兌換 IDR
Rp0.140322561
|1 MQL 兌換 PHP
₱0.000507819
|1 MQL 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.00043674
|1 MQL 兌換 BRL
R$0.000050982
|1 MQL 兌換 CAD
C$0.000012528
|1 MQL 兌換 BDT
৳0.00105618
|1 MQL 兌換 NGN
₦0.013509273
|1 MQL 兌換 UAH
₴0.000365574
|1 MQL 兌換 VES
Bs0.0004959
|1 MQL 兌換 PKR
Rs0.002423994
|1 MQL 兌換 KZT
₸0.004491462
|1 MQL 兌換 THB
฿0.000293712
|1 MQL 兌換 TWD
NT$0.000285534
|1 MQL 兌換 CHF
Fr0.00000783
|1 MQL 兌換 HKD
HK$0.000067773
|1 MQL 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.000087