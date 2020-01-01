Mirada AI（MIRX）資訊

Mirada AI is a decentralized artificial intelligence platform that leverages blockchain technology to democratize AI capabilities. It offers a range of advanced AI services, including image generation, natural language processing, AI search, audio generation, and animation, which can be accessed through its platform, bots, and easy-to-use APIs. This platform aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI, providing a decentralized model that promotes community engagement, unbiased AI, and sustainable funding. MIRX is the native cryptocurrency of the Mirada AI platform. It is used to upgrade to a Premium subscription that unlocks faster generation times, better models, and new features. It can also facilitate transactions, governance, and other economic activities within the ecosystem.