MinoTari 價格 (XTM)
今天 MinoTari (XTM) 的實時價格爲 0.04830695 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 50.29M USD。XTM 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MinoTari 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- MinoTari 當天價格變化爲 -2.54%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.04B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 XTM兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 XTM 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，MinoTari 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00126340894981225。
在過去30天內，MinoTari 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，MinoTari 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，MinoTari 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00126340894981225
|-2.54%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MinoTari 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.14%
-2.54%
-5.50%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Tari is a layer 1 blockchain protocol built in Rust with an ingenious approach to scaling its on-chain user base to millions of people and a native app distribution platform that gives developers access to every user. Building a thriving, loyal, on-chain user base is one of the most challenging things to do in our industry. Existing protocols struggle with this because airdropped tokens predominantly end up in the hands of farmers and Sybils. Their on-chain user bases evaporate rapidly as the farmers and Sybils sell their allocations and move on to the next airdrop. Their only alternative is to route users through high-friction and low conversion rate on-ramps. As a result, most blockchain protocols have few loyal on-chain users. The challenge for existing protocols continues beyond building an ardent on-chain user base. When protocol teams attempt to recruit developers to build on their protocol, they face a catch-22: the best developers want to create applications on platforms with many users, but users demand great applications that keep their attention. The result is a wasteland of protocols with few users, limited apps, and minimal chance of success. Tari is the ultimate solution to this multifactorial problem. Tari is proof of work and uses an ASIC-resistant hashing algorithm. Anyone can download and run the Tari miner to mine Tari on their laptop or desktop. There is no complicated, multi-step onboarding process required. It is easier to become a native Tari user than it is to become a native user for any other blockchain protocol. For developers, Tari introduces a revolutionary approach to app distribution. The Tari miner will have a built-in application launcher. Everyone who mines Tari will have instant access to every Tari application through an interface that looks and feels like an app store. With Tari's unique dual-layer system, developers get the distribution benefit and security of a Rust-based proof of work L1 with the scalability, fast finality, and low fees of a high-performance, native L2. The result is magical: a high-performance, low-fee blockchain protocol that will rapidly scale its on-chain user base to millions and enable developers to reach all of them.
|1 XTM 兌換 VND
₫1,271.19738925
|1 XTM 兌換 AUD
A$0.074392703
|1 XTM 兌換 GBP
￡0.0352640735
|1 XTM 兌換 EUR
€0.0420270465
|1 XTM 兌換 USD
$0.04830695
|1 XTM 兌換 MYR
RM0.204821468
|1 XTM 兌換 TRY
₺1.8902509535
|1 XTM 兌換 JPY
¥6.954268522
|1 XTM 兌換 RUB
₽3.8147998415
|1 XTM 兌換 INR
₹4.139905615
|1 XTM 兌換 IDR
Rp791.917086408
|1 XTM 兌換 KRW
₩66.6302592045
|1 XTM 兌換 PHP
₱2.689730976
|1 XTM 兌換 EGP
￡E.2.398923137
|1 XTM 兌換 BRL
R$0.2719681285
|1 XTM 兌換 CAD
C$0.0661805215
|1 XTM 兌換 BDT
৳5.905041568
|1 XTM 兌換 NGN
₦76.4346377765
|1 XTM 兌換 UAH
₴2.0071537725
|1 XTM 兌換 VES
Bs4.6374672
|1 XTM 兌換 PKR
Rs13.68052824
|1 XTM 兌換 KZT
₸24.7471674155
|1 XTM 兌換 THB
฿1.575772709
|1 XTM 兌換 TWD
NT$1.4492085
|1 XTM 兌換 AED
د.إ0.1772865065
|1 XTM 兌換 CHF
Fr0.039611699
|1 XTM 兌換 HKD
HK$0.378726488
|1 XTM 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.4439408705
|1 XTM 兌換 MXN
$0.929425718