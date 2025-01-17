Mines of Dalarnia 價格 (DAR)
今天 Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) 的實時價格爲 0.143807 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 146.42M USD。DAR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Mines of Dalarnia 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 227.48K USD
- Mines of Dalarnia 當天價格變化爲 -6.70%
- 其循環供應量爲 620.92M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DAR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DAR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Mines of Dalarnia 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0103412884996655。
在過去30天內，Mines of Dalarnia 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0249491483。
在過去60天內，Mines of Dalarnia 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0123215275。
在過去90天內，Mines of Dalarnia 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.01152924061275933。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0103412884996655
|-6.70%
|30天
|$ -0.0249491483
|-17.34%
|60天
|$ -0.0123215275
|-8.56%
|90天
|$ -0.01152924061275933
|-7.42%
Mines of Dalarnia 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.38%
-6.70%
-24.23%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Mines of Dalarnia is an action-adventure game with procedurally generated levels on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players mine and collect various in-game items (i.e. minerals, rare relics and artifacts), improve their skills and gear to unlock the secrets of the Dalarnia universe. There are different mines with varying terrains to be explored and monsters to conquer in the quest for these rare resources of the Dalarnian world.The game aims to engage the broader player audience, particularly those with little to no prior experience in crypto, and bridge the gap with the traditional gaming industry. Through issuing the in-game assets as NFTs, players can own and monetize their game experience through trading on in-game or external marketplaces. With the governance process, players are able to influence the game development, and have ownership of the game. Play-to-earn: The DAR token economics design includes various incentives for players to earn in the game. Depending on each player’s strategy, they could be rewarded through actively playing the game, winning in competitions or passively earning from renting out their land plots to other users. Diverse Gameplay: Besides the exploration of mines across the Dalarnian world, there is a real estate gameplay element to the game. Players that choose to buy land plots, can rent out to other players to explore and in return earn a rental fee. Reversely, instead of out-right purchasing land plots, players can choose to rent land plots of their choice to explore and gather resources.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 DAR 兌換 AUD
A$0.2300912
|1 DAR 兌換 GBP
￡0.11648367
|1 DAR 兌換 EUR
€0.13949279
|1 DAR 兌換 USD
$0.143807
|1 DAR 兌換 MYR
RM0.6471315
|1 DAR 兌換 TRY
₺5.09508201
|1 DAR 兌換 JPY
¥22.35767429
|1 DAR 兌換 RUB
₽14.82937784
|1 DAR 兌換 INR
₹12.45224813
|1 DAR 兌換 IDR
Rp2,357.49142608
|1 DAR 兌換 PHP
₱8.42421406
|1 DAR 兌換 EGP
￡E.7.2478728
|1 DAR 兌換 BRL
R$0.86859428
|1 DAR 兌換 CAD
C$0.20564401
|1 DAR 兌換 BDT
৳17.48405506
|1 DAR 兌換 NGN
₦223.99809741
|1 DAR 兌換 UAH
₴6.06577926
|1 DAR 兌換 VES
Bs7.765578
|1 DAR 兌換 PKR
Rs40.12359107
|1 DAR 兌換 KZT
₸76.2896135
|1 DAR 兌換 THB
฿4.96996992
|1 DAR 兌換 TWD
NT$4.73268837
|1 DAR 兌換 CHF
Fr0.13086437
|1 DAR 兌換 HKD
HK$1.11881846
|1 DAR 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.44526035