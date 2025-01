什麼是Mineral (MNR)

Mineral info : Mineral is a token that can be used commonly in SkyPeople's blockchain game ecosystem. Users can trade various NFT items that can be obtained while playing Sky People's games using Mineral, and enjoy various contents such as item purchase, staking, and NFT purchase within the game ecosystem. In addition, Mineral is trying to provide stable services to more users by adding Polygon Chain to expand the ecosystem for faster and more stable trading environments, convenient payment systems, and more user pools.

Mineral (MNR) 資源 白皮書 官網