什麼是Mimir (MIMIR)

Mimir World is a Swedish game studio with a very clear mission: We are bringing blockchain games to the mass market. The Mimir World Games are centered around proven and universal game concepts but with the unique twist that we add all the revolutionizing ideas of GameFi and blockchain in the mix. Our first game to market is the Mimir Quiz - The world's first quiz app powered by blockchain. Trivia and quiz games are the world’s most popular and universal game concepts. With the Mimir Quiz we are unleashing the true power of blockchain technology, play-to-earn, NFTs and all the benefits of GameFi. The Mimir Token ($MIMIR) is the one and only utility token to rule all of the Mimir World Games. Players earn $MIMIR for simply playing our mobile games and Mimir Tokens can be used for in-game purchases like entry fees to our bug live shows, staking before entering a game to compete for even bigger winnings and much more!

Mimir (MIMIR) 資源 官網