MileVerse（MVC）資訊

MileVerse is a mileage exchange/integration payment platform that applies Blockchain technology to build an integrated mileage ecosystem that benefits everyone from corporations and customers to affiliated stores. MileVerse is a compound word of Mileage and Verse, meaning to build a new ecosystem of mileage services. MileVerse is an integrated mileage payment platform that provides a service that customers can use at affiliated stores by exchanging mileage that has not been used and has expired for the company‘s own currency, MVP (MileVerse-Point).