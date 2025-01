什麼是MiKeNeKo (MIKE)

MiKeNeko is DORANEKO BABE . Lady cryptocurrency by lady for lady…….. BEP20 token born as a Doraneko lover deployed on the Ethereum chain The cost of gas in the DORANEKO community is a huge burden. It can be improved and used as a currency within the community. Unlike Draneko, gas bills are low and do not decrease when remitted, so there is a high demand for this currency. MIKENEKO and DORANEKO will interact and move up the charts. Also. Doraneko can pay Mikeneko to receive and activities on social networking services (3DCG Lecture, NFT Market, etc.). Also coins that allow for new and traditional Mikeneko activities without being tied to gas prices.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

MiKeNeKo (MIKE) 資源 白皮書 官網