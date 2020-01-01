Miharu The Smiling Dolphin（$MIHARU）資訊

Miharu is a finless porpoise located in a Japanese Aquarium, the picture of the dolphin with an expression on her face shows a slight smile and gives form to a versatile world of meme-ability usage. This meme is about inclusion and it digs down into the "slice of life" type of meme, where we all encounter similar interactions and react in the way the dolphin gives a slight smile this has been used to describe awkward situations or unexpected wins.