Midas mEDGE(MEDGE)資訊

mEDGE is a crypto-denominated stablecoin yield strategy designed to track delta-neutral DeFi yields while maintaining a balanced market exposure. It dynamically shifts between DeFi lending, liquidity provisioning, and basis trading to optimize risk-adjusted returns. Risk-managed by Edge Capital, a leading market-neutral hedge fund and liquidity provider, mEDGE provides institutional-grade exposure to diversified DeFi yield opportunities. Its fully transparent structure and liquid collateral ensure flexibility, allowing users to earn sustainable, risk-managed yield without being locked into a single strategy.