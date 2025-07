MiaSwap(MIA)資訊

MiaSwap is the first AMM decentralized exchange in the ONUS Chain ecosystem, providing various farming features, including:

Swap: With this feature, users can trade and exchange assets easily and quickly with abundant liquidity.

Add Liquidity: Users add their assets to liquidity pools to receive the transaction fees and LP tokens of the pool provided with liquidity.

Yield Farm: This feature allows users to stake LP tokens to receive MIA as rewards, thereby increasing passive income with an attractive APR.

Mining Pools: With Mining Pools, users can stake MIA and ONUS to get other assets in return. By staking the MIA received from Yield Farm.