MEW WOOF DAO（MWD）資訊

MEW WOOF DAO ($MWD) is not just a meme token on the TRC-20 network from the MarsDAO team (MarsDAO is an ecosystem of products focused on promoting Web3 technologies and solutions for the mass market, supported by an active community.); it represents an entire philosophy of survival and triumph in the current bull run. The token was developed using SunPump, a new platform introduced by Tron founder Justin Sun based on the Fairlaunch principle, and it is fully owned by the community.