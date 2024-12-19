Mettalex 價格 (MTLX)
今天 Mettalex (MTLX) 的實時價格爲 2.08 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 8.45M USD。MTLX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Mettalex 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 40.84K USD
- Mettalex 當天價格變化爲 -9.31%
- 其循環供應量爲 4.06M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MTLX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MTLX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Mettalex 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.213835478075385。
在過去30天內，Mettalex 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1390556960。
在過去60天內，Mettalex 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.2049688160。
在過去90天內，Mettalex 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -1.1008794453010893。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.213835478075385
|-9.31%
|30天
|$ -0.1390556960
|-6.68%
|60天
|$ -0.2049688160
|-9.85%
|90天
|$ -1.1008794453010893
|-34.60%
Mettalex 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.19%
-9.31%
-33.84%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Mettalex is an innovative decentralised exchange (DEX) that redefines the trading experience by leveraging peer-to-peer order books and advanced AI agent technology powered by Fetch.ai. This platform distinguishes itself by stepping away from traditional liquidity pools, offering traders frictionless and zero-slippage transactions. At Mettalex, traders have the flexibility to exchange a wide array of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and commodities, at their preferred price points. The unique AI agents, deployable on users' machines, execute trades on behalf of traders at specified prices, ensuring seamless transactions without manual intervention. Mettalex stands out as a chain-agnostic DEX, facilitating asset trades across various blockchains, from Fetch chain to Ethereum or Binance Smart Chain to Avalanche, bridging the gap in the cross-chain trading landscape. With Mettalex, traders are empowered with a user-centric platform that not only provides control over trading conditions but also ensures the security and efficiency of every transaction through the power of Fetch.ai's autonomous agent network. FAQs Who Are the Founders of Mettalex? Humayun Sheikh is the CEO and founder of Mettalex and He is also founder of Fetch.ai, uVue and itzMe. What Makes Mettalex Unique? Mettalex stands out by peer-to-peer order books with advanced AI agents, enabling seamless, slippage-free trades across various assets and blockchains. This integration, powered by Fetch.ai technology, marks a significant innovation in decentralized finance, offering a more efficient and user-friendly trading experience. How Many Mettalex (MTLX) Coins Are There in Circulation? Mettalex (MTLX) has a maximum supply of 40,000,000 MTLX. Where Can You Buy Mettalex (MTLX)? MTLX is available on Uniswap
|1 MTLX 兌換 AUD
A$3.328
|1 MTLX 兌換 GBP
￡1.6432
|1 MTLX 兌換 EUR
€1.9968
|1 MTLX 兌換 USD
$2.08
|1 MTLX 兌換 MYR
RM9.36
|1 MTLX 兌換 TRY
₺72.9456
|1 MTLX 兌換 JPY
¥326.3728
|1 MTLX 兌換 RUB
₽215.1552
|1 MTLX 兌換 INR
₹176.9456
|1 MTLX 兌換 IDR
Rp34,098.3552
|1 MTLX 兌換 PHP
₱122.8448
|1 MTLX 兌換 EGP
￡E.105.872
|1 MTLX 兌換 BRL
R$13.0624
|1 MTLX 兌換 CAD
C$2.9744
|1 MTLX 兌換 BDT
৳248.5808
|1 MTLX 兌換 NGN
₦3,234.816
|1 MTLX 兌換 UAH
₴87.3184
|1 MTLX 兌換 VES
Bs104
|1 MTLX 兌換 PKR
Rs578.8848
|1 MTLX 兌換 KZT
₸1,091.272
|1 MTLX 兌換 THB
฿71.864
|1 MTLX 兌換 TWD
NT$67.912
|1 MTLX 兌換 CHF
Fr1.8512
|1 MTLX 兌換 HKD
HK$16.1616
|1 MTLX 兌換 MAD
.د.م20.8624