MetaZooMee 價格 (MZM)
今天 MetaZooMee (MZM) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。MZM 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MetaZooMee 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 21.03 USD
- MetaZooMee 當天價格變化爲 +0.69%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MZM兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MZM 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MetaZooMee 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，MetaZooMee 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，MetaZooMee 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，MetaZooMee 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.69%
|30天
|$ 0
|-8.71%
|60天
|$ 0
|-28.63%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MetaZooMee 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.07%
+0.69%
-9.10%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? MetaZooMee is a cutting-edge metaverse platform designed to revolutionize how individuals and communities interact, trade, and create in a virtual ecosystem. Our platform serves a broad spectrum of users, from educators and entrepreneurs to artists and socialites, offering a rich and immersive virtual experience across multiple sectors. What makes your project unique? What sets MetaZooMee apart is its focus on empowering users through decentralized governance and token-based community participation. Our platform offers an extensive range of applications, allowing users not just to socialize but also to conduct business, showcase NFT collections, and even facilitate virtual healthcare interactions. Our architecture supports rapid scalability, demonstrated by our recent deployment of 50 new virtual rooms within 48 hours, thereby meeting the diverse needs of a global user base. History of your project I have served as the Chief Operating Officer of MetaZooMee, contributing to nearly two years of intense development and strategic growth. Though our website was officially registered on December 8, 2021, our project's foundational work commenced well before that date. In this period, we've successfully navigated multiple developmental phases and launched a range of innovative features to augment the user experience. What's next for your project? The next phase for MetaZooMee involves a series of partnerships and integrations aimed at diversifying its practical applications. From supply chain tracking in agriculture to counterfeit prevention in retail, we are actively exploring avenues that can leverage our platform's robust capabilities. Furthermore, we're committed to continual technological updates to meet the evolving needs of our community. What can your token be used for? The native token of MetaZooMee serves as the cornerstone of our ecosystem. It is designed to offer token holders the ability to actively participate in community governance. With voting rights on platform enhancements and updates, our token not only allows for a more engaged user base but also serves as a gateway to specialized features across the diverse range of applications our platform offers, from education and events to commerce and healthcare.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 MZM 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 MZM 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 MZM 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 MZM 兌換 USD
$--
|1 MZM 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 MZM 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 MZM 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 MZM 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 MZM 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 MZM 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 MZM 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 MZM 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 MZM 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 MZM 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 MZM 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 MZM 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 MZM 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 MZM 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 MZM 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 MZM 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 MZM 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 MZM 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 MZM 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 MZM 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 MZM 兌換 MAD
.د.م--